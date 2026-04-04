Iran open to Pakistan-mediated talks with US? Foreign minister Araghchi says, 'Never refused to go to Islamabad'

US-Israel-Iran War: After Trump's 'Tuesday 8:00 pm' deadline, Iran threatens 'in kind' retaliation
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Earlier, reports suggested that even though some progress had been made, the momentum had slowed down due to the absence of a response from the Iranian side. After the claims emerged, Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi rejected them and called the reports "baseless".
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday said his country never refused offers for mediation talks in Pakistan. His comment came after reports suggested that an initiative to facilitate dialogue by Islamabad had run into hurdles. In a post on X, Araghchi said that Iran's stance was being misrepresented by the US media. The minister expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its peace efforts, adding that Iran had "never refused to go to Islamabad."
In his social media post, Araghchi wrote: "We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad. What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us."
Earlier, reports suggested that even though some progress had been made, the momentum had slowed down due to the absence of a response from the Iranian side. After the claims emerged, Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi rejected them and called the media reports "baseless" and a "figment of imagination".
Pakistan has been making diplomatic efforts in brokering peace between the US and Iran in the war that has been raging for over a month. Earlier this week, Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar spoke with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and discussed a peace plan proposed by Islamabad and Beijing to end the conflict that has rattled the Middle East. The war was triggered by joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which killed former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top figures. Iran has retaliated with counterstrikes across the Gulf and also disrupted global energy supplies, particularly through attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.