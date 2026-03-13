WORLD

Iran on verge of surrender to US? This is what Donald Trump told G-7 leaders, details here

US-Israel-Iran war: As the conflict in the Middle East intensifies, United States President Donald Trump claimed in a G7 virtual meeting that Iran is ‘about to surrender.’ He further said that the war with Iran would end soon, as "nothing was left" in the West Asian country.

Donald Trump claimed during G7 meeting that 'Iran is about to surrender?

