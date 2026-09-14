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Iran-Oman meeting with Gulf states over 'new Hormuz routes' delayed, no future date set

The Muscat meeting was meant to discuss regional issues, including safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz under an Iran-Oman arrangement.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 14, 2026, 09:01 AM IST

Iran-Oman meeting with Gulf states over 'new Hormuz routes' delayed, no future date set
Strait of Hormuz
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A meeting of Iran and other Gulf littoral states was postponed on Sunday after an Iranian cargo ship was attacked near Qeshm Island.

The Muscat meeting was meant to discuss regional issues, including safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz under an Iran-Oman arrangement.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said the meeting was postponed “in the interests of consensus”, adding on X, “We remain committed to fostering dialogue that supports stability and lasting cooperation in our region.”

An Iranian foreign ministry official said Tehran and Muscat took the decision jointly at the request of some regional countries.

Iran-Oman to decide new date

The official told AFP that Iran will coordinate with Oman to decide on a new date.

As per semi-official Tasnim news agency, Iran and Oman had recently reached an agreement on new shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz. Under the plan, the entry route would run completely through Iranian territorial waters, while part of the exit route would also fall within Iranian waters.

The specifics were to be shared with other Gulf countries at the now-deferred meeting in Oman. Iran clarified that the new arrangement does not imply that the strait is being reopened, stating it has set seven conditions for reopening the waterway.

Early Sunday, an Iranian commercial vessel was hit near Hormuz, Iranian state media reported. The attack left one person dead and four crew members wounded.

Quoting the Qeshm governor, state-run IRNA blamed a “terrorist enemy” for the strike.

Meanwhile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) said a vessel was struck by a projectile while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a fire and forcing the crew to evacuate. It was not immediately clear whether this was the same incident reported by Iran.

'Conditions' for reopening Hormuz

Iran said movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz would be regulated under a deal with Oman.

Iranian officials said inbound ships heading into the Persian Gulf would pass through Iranian waters, while outbound traffic would navigate through both Iranian and Omani waters. Tehran has also shown interest in levying transit fees on vessels.

But Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iran will not reopen the strait until the US meets its demands, irrespective of the arrangement with Oman.

Commercial traffic through the strait remains low at present. The strait is among the world's most important routes for oil transit.

As per Iraqi media, Iraq was the only country to publicly confirm that it would attend the talks before they were postponed. Bahrain said it would not participate since it has no diplomatic relations with Tehran.

Saudi Arabia has also sought amendments to the Iran-Oman agreement. According to a Gulf official privy to the matter, Riyadh is concerned that the deal could have lasting consequences for the Strait of Hormuz and other Gulf Cooperation Council members.

Trump claims Iran wants deal urgently

Before the scheduled talks, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian asserted that Iran cannot be intimidated. “Our people can’t be bullied into submission. Iran won’t surrender,” he wrote on social media.

US President Donald Trump said Iran is eager for a deal. “Iran wants to make a deal so bad,” Trump said Sunday, claiming Iranian officials were “calling constantly”.

He said he still expects the war on Iran to end this year. Asked whether the US targeted the Iranian cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz, Trump replied, “I don’t want to say.”

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