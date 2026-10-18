FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
The Paradise OTT release date: When and where to watch Nani, Raghav Juyal-starrer period action drama film

The Paradise OTT release date: When and where to watch Nani-starrer action drama

Where is Mohammed Shami? Veteran pacer’s absence from Ranji Trophy after New Zealand snub sparks debate

Where is Mohammed Shami? Ranji Trophy absence after NZ snub sparks debate

Ramayana world premiere: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer to have first screening at Academy Museum in Los Angeles

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana to have world premiere at Academy Museum

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha

From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026

Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Iran offers to reopen Strait of Hormuz in 7 days, says proposal to US still on table

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says Tehran's proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days remains on the table amid stalled negotiations with the US.

Latest News

DNA News Team

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 07:50 PM IST

Iran offers to reopen Strait of Hormuz in 7 days, says proposal to US still on table
Iran offers to reopen Strait of Hormuz in 7 days, says proposal to US still on table (Representative image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has said Tehran's proposal to reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz within seven days remains on the table, despite stalled negotiations with the United States over conditions for restoring security in the waterway.

Araqchi made the remarks on Sunday while visiting Baghdad for a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). He said Iran was reviewing Washington's response to its proposal but questioned whether the US was genuinely willing to reach an agreement.

"Our situation is clear and based on the seven-day proposal presented to the US. They shared comments which we are reviewing, but our proposal is still on the table and if there is any honesty on the US part, which there isn't, the way to reopening the Strait of Hormuz is obvious," Araqchi said, according to Iranian media reports.

Iran's Seven-Day Proposal To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

Iran presented its proposal in mid-September following the collapse of an interim ceasefire. Tehran later confirmed that it had received a response from Washington, but negotiations have since stalled.
Iran's security chief said last week that discussions had failed to make progress because the United States had not addressed all seven conditions laid down by Tehran for reopening the strait.
According to Araqchi, Iran could reopen the waterway within six days if Washington accepts its conditions, with negotiations scheduled to resume on the seventh day.
Tehran's demands include lifting the US blockade on Iranian ports, removing sanctions on its oil exports and ending hostilities across all regional fronts.

US Insists On Addressing Iran's Nuclear Programme

One of the main points of disagreement between the two countries is Washington's insistence that Iran's nuclear programme must be addressed from the beginning of any negotiations.
US Vice President JD Vance said earlier this month that Tehran would need to make a "meaningful" reduction in its uranium enrichment capacity to meet American demands and bring an end to the eight-month war between the two countries.

The disagreement over Iran's nuclear activities has emerged as a major obstacle to efforts to restore diplomatic engagement and secure a broader agreement.

Why The Strait Of Hormuz Matters

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most strategically important maritime routes, serving as a critical passage for global energy supplies. Before the war, approximately one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade passed through the waterway.

Iran has maintained that negotiations should initially focus on reopening the strait and restoring security in the surrounding waters before addressing other issues. Any prolonged disruption to shipping through the passage could have significant implications for international energy markets, oil prices and global trade.

For now, Tehran's proposal remains open, although progress will depend on whether Washington and Iran can bridge their differences over sanctions, regional hostilities and the nuclear programme.

(With inputs from agencies)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shots fired at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, actor narrowly escapes, two people injured
Shots fired at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, actor narrowly escapes, 2 people injured
Aamir Khan meets Raj Thackeray after nephew Imran Khan is asked to leave India, video goes viral - Watch
Aamir Khan meets Raj Thackeray after nephew Imran Khan is asked to leave India
Iran offers to reopen Strait of Hormuz in 7 days, says proposal to US still on table
Iran offers to reopen Strait of Hormuz in 7 days
Jailer 2 box office collection: Rajinikanth film beats Vijay's Jana Nayagan to become highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2026
Jailer 2 box office: Rajinikanth film is highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026
Has India found Hardik Pandya’s replacement? Naman Dhir’s all-round skills draw Sunil Gavaskar’s attention
Has India found Hardik’s replacement? Gavaskar’s take on Naman Dhir sparks buzz
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement