Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says Tehran's proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days remains on the table amid stalled negotiations with the US.

Iran offers to reopen Strait of Hormuz in 7 days, says proposal to US still on table (Representative image)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has said Tehran's proposal to reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz within seven days remains on the table, despite stalled negotiations with the United States over conditions for restoring security in the waterway.

Araqchi made the remarks on Sunday while visiting Baghdad for a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). He said Iran was reviewing Washington's response to its proposal but questioned whether the US was genuinely willing to reach an agreement.

"Our situation is clear and based on the seven-day proposal presented to the US. They shared comments which we are reviewing, but our proposal is still on the table and if there is any honesty on the US part, which there isn't, the way to reopening the Strait of Hormuz is obvious," Araqchi said, according to Iranian media reports.

Iran's Seven-Day Proposal To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

Iran presented its proposal in mid-September following the collapse of an interim ceasefire. Tehran later confirmed that it had received a response from Washington, but negotiations have since stalled.

Iran's security chief said last week that discussions had failed to make progress because the United States had not addressed all seven conditions laid down by Tehran for reopening the strait.

According to Araqchi, Iran could reopen the waterway within six days if Washington accepts its conditions, with negotiations scheduled to resume on the seventh day.

Tehran's demands include lifting the US blockade on Iranian ports, removing sanctions on its oil exports and ending hostilities across all regional fronts.

US Insists On Addressing Iran's Nuclear Programme

One of the main points of disagreement between the two countries is Washington's insistence that Iran's nuclear programme must be addressed from the beginning of any negotiations.

US Vice President JD Vance said earlier this month that Tehran would need to make a "meaningful" reduction in its uranium enrichment capacity to meet American demands and bring an end to the eight-month war between the two countries.

The disagreement over Iran's nuclear activities has emerged as a major obstacle to efforts to restore diplomatic engagement and secure a broader agreement.

Why The Strait Of Hormuz Matters

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most strategically important maritime routes, serving as a critical passage for global energy supplies. Before the war, approximately one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade passed through the waterway.

Iran has maintained that negotiations should initially focus on reopening the strait and restoring security in the surrounding waters before addressing other issues. Any prolonged disruption to shipping through the passage could have significant implications for international energy markets, oil prices and global trade.

For now, Tehran's proposal remains open, although progress will depend on whether Washington and Iran can bridge their differences over sanctions, regional hostilities and the nuclear programme.

(With inputs from agencies)