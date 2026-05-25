Iran not seeking toll on vessels in Strait of Hormuz? Check what Iran's Foreign Ministry said

Iran has finally broken the silence over its plans to impose tolls on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Here's what its Foreign Ministry said.

Iran on Monday finally broke its silence over imposing a toll on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Addressing a weekly press briefing, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated that Iran is instead working with Oman to establish a mechanism for the safe passage of ships through the strategic waterway. He said that efforts are being made by Iran and Oman to develop a protocol for maritime safety, which represents a 'responsible step'.

Iran ian Foreign Ministry denies reports of toll collection on vessels

''We are not seeking to collect tolls; the action of Iran and Oman to develop a protocol for the safe passage of ships are a responsible step. It is natural that in this process, the services provided and the protection of the environment require a fee,'' Baghaei said.

Baghaei also stressed how the strategic waterway had previously been 'misused' against Iran through military aggression by the United States. ''We must also consider our own security and pay attention to the concerns of the global community. Iran and Oman believe in using this Strait for free trade and safe passage. What happened was the misuse of this Strait for military aggression against Iran. Every responsible country welcomes the creation of this mechanism,'' he added.

Iran launches new regulatory body to oversee Hormuz Strait operations

Earlier this month, Iran announced the launch of a new regulatory body aimed at managing and monitoring operations related to the Strait of Hormuz. The official X handle of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) stated, ''In the name of God. The official X account of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) is now live. Follow us for real-time updates on the Hormuz Strait operations and latest developments.''

This move from Iran clearly shows a formal establishment of a dedicated body to oversee operations linked to the Strait of Hormuz, which is responsible for nearly one-fifth of the world's energy supplies.