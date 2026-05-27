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Iran no longer trusts US promises? Mojtaba Khamenei’s adviser issues strong warning amid diplomatic talks

Iran has said it no longer trusts written guarantees from the US, with senior adviser Ali Akbar Velayati calling the Strait of Hormuz Tehran’s 'real guarantee' against foreign pressure.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 27, 2026, 11:00 PM IST

Iran no longer trusts US promises? Mojtaba Khamenei’s adviser issues strong warning amid diplomatic talks
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A senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei has said Tehran no longer considers written commitments from the United States reliable, signalling a tougher approach toward any future negotiations with Washington.

Ali Akbar Velayati, adviser to Mojtaba Khamenei, made the remarks in a post on social media platform X, where he criticised what he described as repeated violations of agreements by the US over the years.

According to Velayati, Iran has changed its diplomatic calculations after experiencing what it views as broken Western promises and political pressure through negotiations.

Strait of Hormuz described as Iran’s 'real guarantee'

Velayati stated that official documents and signed agreements could no longer be viewed as sufficient safeguards for Iran’s interests. Instead, he described the Strait of Hormuz as the country’s “real guarantee” against foreign pressure and future breaches of commitments.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically important maritime routes, carrying a significant share of global oil shipments. Any instability in the region often impacts international energy markets and global trade routes.

The Iranian official suggested that Tehran now places greater emphasis on strategic leverage and regional influence rather than relying solely on diplomatic assurances.

Iran reaffirms its 'red lines'

In his statement, Velayati stressed that Iran’s core national interests and sovereignty remain non-negotiable. He warned that economic sanctions, political isolation, or external pressure would not force Tehran to compromise on issues it considers vital.

The remarks come amid ongoing regional tensions and indirect diplomatic efforts involving Iran and the United States following months of instability in West Asia.

Background of US-Iran distrust

Relations between Tehran and Washington have remained strained for decades, particularly after the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement during Donald Trump’s presidency. Iran has repeatedly accused the US of abandoning international commitments and using sanctions as a political tool.

The latest comments also follow reports of behind-the-scenes negotiations aimed at reducing tensions in the Gulf region and restoring stability to shipping routes around the Strait of Hormuz.

Regional implications

Analysts believe Iran’s latest remarks reflect deep mistrust toward Western diplomacy and could complicate future negotiations on regional security, sanctions relief, and nuclear-related issues.

At the same time, Tehran’s emphasis on the Strait of Hormuz highlights the strategic importance of the waterway in Iran’s broader geopolitical calculations as tensions in the Middle East continue to evolve.

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