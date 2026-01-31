Iran: Huge explosion rocks Bandar Abbas port, was Revolutionary Guards commander targeted?
WORLD
The explosion comes at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the United States after the Islamic Republic launched a bloody crackdown on the largest nationwide protests in years.
An explosion ripped through Iran's southern port of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, local media reported. No cause for the blast has been revealed as yet. The port of Bandar Abbas lies on the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway between Iran and Oman which handles about a fifth of the world's seaborne oil. The explosion comes at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the United States after the Islamic Republic launched a bloody crackdown on the largest nationwide protests in years.