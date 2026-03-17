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Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei rejects talks with US: 'America, Israel must be defeated'

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Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei rejects talks with US: 'America, Israel must be defeated'

The news comes as Israel claims it has killed Iran's security chief Ali Larijani and the head of the Basij force in airstrikes through Monday night, even though Tehran has not commented on the claims.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 08:43 PM IST

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei rejects talks with US: 'America, Israel must be defeated'
Mojtaba Khamenei is the son of former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei.
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Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has rejected proposals for bringing down tensions with the United States, asserting that Tehran must defeat the US and Israel in the ongoing war. The proposals were conveyed to Iran by two intermediary countries, news agency Reuters reported citing a senior Iranian official. In his first foreign policy session, the new supreme leader had taken a "very tough and serious" stance on taking revenge against the US and Israel, as per the Iranian official quoted above.

The news comes as Israel claims it has killed Iran's security chief Ali Larijani and the head of the Basij force in airstrikes through Monday night, even though Tehran has not commented on the claims. "Larijani and the Basij commander were eliminated overnight and joined the head of the annihilation program, Khamenei, and all the eliminated members of the axis of evil, in the depths of hell," Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said in a statement. But soon after, a message was posted on Larijani's social media account carrying a handwritten note where he paid tribute to the "martyrs" of the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, Iran has continued to carry out retaliatory attacks on its neighbours in the Gulf, also striking key energy infrastructure. The war, which began on February 28 as US-Israeli strikes killed former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has entered an 18th day. Mojtaba, the son of Ali Khamenei, was appointed the new supreme leader after discussions held by Iran's Assembly of Experts, an 88-member council of clerics. The war has also sent global energy prices spiraling, with Iran virtually blocking the Strait of Hormuz by attacking boats and ships passing through the narrow passage.

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