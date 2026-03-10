FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Iran new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is injured? Iran media refers Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son as 'Jaanbaz of Ramadan', here's what it means

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, has been named as the new supreme leader of Iran amid US and Israel's missile attack on Tehran. However, Iranian regime has dropped a major hit of Mojtaba being injured in the ongoing conflict. This come after his father former Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's was killed on February 28 in US-Israel joint missile attack on his bunker.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 10, 2026, 02:23 PM IST

Iran new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is injured? Iran media refers Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son as 'Jaanbaz of Ramadan', here's what it means
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, has been named as the new supreme leader of Iran amid US and Israel's missile attack on Tehran. However, Iranian regime has dropped a major hit of Mojtaba being injured in the ongoing conflict. This come after his father former Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's was killed on February 28 in US-Israel joint missile attack on his bunker.

What did Iran said?

Iran's state TV referred to Mojtaba Khamenei as "Jaanbaz of Ramadan". What does it means? An "injured war veteran", indicating that he is in injured state or maybe wounded in the ongoing conflict. Mojtaba has not been seen since he was appointed as the new Supreme Leader.

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei now have ultimate power and authority in all matters of state in the Islamic republic of Iran. Hardliner Mojtaba, a cleric with influence inside Iran's security forces. Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, is the second son of slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He was born in 1969 in Iran's holy Shi'ite city of Mashhad. As a young man, he served in the Iran-Iraq war. Mojtaba is believed to have close ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Reports suggest his selection may have come amid pressure from influential security factions. 

