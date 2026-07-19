Iran' new message, 'Blood for Blood', in new billboard showing Trump, his family in coffins

Iran has put on display a new hoarding in central Tehran showing pictures of US President Donald Trump and his family put on the coffins draped in the American flag, marking the latest escalation of tensions between the two countries.

Iran has sent a strong message to the US depicting Donald Trump, family above coffins

Iran has put on display a new hoarding in central Tehran showing pictures of US President Donald Trump and his family put on the coffins draped in the American flag, marking the latest escalation of tensions between the two countries.

The giant billboard features Trump alongwith First Lady Melania Trump and his five children including Ivanka, Donald Jr, Eric, Tiffany and Barron Trump. In the backdrop is a burning White House, while the Persian slogan “Blood for Blood” is notably displayed across the hoarding.

A “Blood for Blood” slogan along with giant billboards of President Trump and his family in coffins unveiled in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/ZWs3U9bOA1 — Larissa (@amylcris) July 18, 2026

The banner, with the threatening slogan, marks the second time Iran has issued indirect threats at the US President on a billboard. In another massive billboard, which Iran had put in Enghelab Square in central Tehran, the US president can be seen lying in a coffin. The image depicted the US President with his eyes closed, hands folded, while wearing a red tie and one of his lower buttons open showing his fat belly, resting on his chest, his feet extended towards the end of the coffin.

A “Blood for Blood” slogan along with giant billboards of President Trump and his family in coffins unveiled in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/ZWs3U9bOA1 July 18, 2026

For long, Iran has been using gigantic public artwork, including billboards, to send out political and ideological messages. Since the conflict with US and Israeli forces started in late February, the Islamic State has erected several giant displays across Tehran with patriotic imagery, war memorials and anti-US, Israel messages.

According to reports, several of the artworks displayed in Valiasr Square are created by the Owj Arts and Media Organisation, which is linked to an organisation associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iran condemns violations of MoU by the US

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Saturday (local time) launched a scathing attack on the United States, calling it the "Great Satan" and declaring that the signature of US President Donald Trump on the 14-point memorandum of understanding was “utterly worthless”.

Khamenei also warned that Iran and its “Resistance Front” have “unforgettable lessons” in store if Washington continues its military strikes on the Islamic Republic.

Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, on Sunday accused US President Donald Trump of undermining two major diplomatic agreements between the US and Iran, alleging that Washington had dismantled both the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the recently signed 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

In a series of posts on X, Moghadam said Trump had "destroyed two important achievements in the history of contemporary diplomacy" despite continuing to speak about peace.