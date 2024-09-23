Iran MP provides big update on Ebrahim Raisi's death, claims former president's helicopter crash was caused by...

The helicopter reportedly crashed into a mountain in East Azerbaijan province on May 19 due to the poor atmospheric conditions

Iranian MP Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani has claimed that a pager explosion might have caused the deadly helicopter crash that killed Iran's former president, Ebrahim Raisi, in May. He drew parallels to recent incidents involving Hezbollah in Lebanon, where pagers and walkie-talkies exploded, killing more than 30 people and injuring over 3,000. These attacks, carried out on September 16 and 17, were widely believed to have been orchestrated by Israel, although no official confirmation has been made.

Ardestani told Iranian media that Raisi used a pager, though it might differ from those used by Hezbollah. He hinted that Iran might have been involved in purchasing pagers for Hezbollah, urging intelligence agencies to investigate further.

Speculation about Raisi’s pager began after a viral photo showed him with a pager in the background. However, it’s unclear if it was the same type linked to the Hezbollah attacks.

Despite this theory, the Iranian government’s final report on the helicopter crash attributed the incident to severe weather conditions, including dense fog.

The General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces ruled out any technical issues, pilot error, or external interference. The helicopter reportedly crashed into a mountain in East Azerbaijan province on May 19 due to the poor atmospheric conditions.