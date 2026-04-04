Iran mocks US ‘pilot search operation’ after Tehran shot down F-15E fighter jet: ‘Absolute geniuses’

Taunting US on their search-and-rescue operation following Tehran downing F-15 E fighter jet, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, called them ‘absolute geniuses’.

US has launched an extensive search operation for a missing pilot after US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet was downed in Iran. Taunting US on this search-and-rescue operation, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, called them ‘absolute geniuses’.

On X, Iran’s Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf said that US objectives of striking Iran downgraded for ‘regime change’ to ‘looking for US pilot.’

“After defeating Iran 37 times in a row, this brilliant no-strategy war they started has now been downgraded from “regime change” to “Hey! Can anyone find our pilots? Please? Wow. What incredible progress. Absolute geniuses,” he wrote.

US launch search operation for missing pilot

US launched a military search operation on Friday, after Iran downed the US fighter jet over its territory. One individual from the aircraft was successfully recovered by American forces. However, the condition and whereabouts of the second crew member remained unknown in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

The US forces utilised Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 Hercules aircraft in an effort to locate the missing crew members.

Earlier, Iranian state media reported that the country's air defence system had struck a US fighter jet over central Iran. The report cited a police statement, which urged residents in the area to assist in locating the pilot or pilots, offering a reward for the capture of any US servicemen.

Iran is also in race to hunt down the pilot. The Iranian state media IRIB posted a map of the country highlighting the area where two American pilots have been hunted for since morning.

Iran forces claimed they struck down two US fighter jets, one over the southwest part of the country and another around the Strait of Hormuz. A spokesperson for the Iranian military’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said on Friday that air defences completely destroyed one F-15 jet. Later in the day, the Iranian military said it targeted an A-10 US aircraft that crashed into the Gulf.