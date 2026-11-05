Iran mocks JD Vance after he blamed Iran war for Trump's midterm defeat

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf mocks JD Vance after he blames the Iran war for Republicans' midterm defeat. Here's what Iran, Trump and Vance said.

Iran has taken a swipe at US Vice President JD Vance after he blamed the war with Tehran for the Republican Party's defeat in the November 3 midterm elections. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf mocked Vance's remarks, accusing the Donald Trump administration of refusing to acknowledge the political and economic consequences of the conflict.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf responded to Vance's lengthy statement on the Republican Party's electoral setback, writing: "Losing gambler energy, can't walk away from the table."

He further criticised Washington's approach towards the conflict, saying: "Boss is prepping the next war phase while America teeters on an Israel-first cliff. Skip the TED talk. Why not say this to your boss?"

The remarks appeared to target US President Donald Trump and his administration's continued military confrontation with Iran. Ghalibaf's reference to an "Israel-first cliff" also suggested that Tehran believes Washington's approach towards the conflict is being driven by its relationship with Israel rather than American interests.

Why did JD Vance blame the Iran war for Republicans' midterm defeat?

Vance's remarks came after Democrats secured control of both chambers of the US Congress in the November 3 midterm elections, delivering a major setback to Trump and the Republican Party.

In a lengthy post on X, the US Vice President said the party's defeat was not primarily caused by low voter turnout. Instead, he argued that several people who had supported the Trump-Vance ticket in the 2024 presidential election had switched their allegiance to Democratic candidates.

Citing internal polling and conversations with political analysts, Vance identified four major reasons behind the voter backlash:

The Iran war: Voters wanted the administration to bring the conflict to an end.

Rising cost of living: Inflation and increasing household expenses contributed to dissatisfaction.

America First agenda: Some voters felt the administration had moved away from its campaign promises.

US relationship with Israel: Dissatisfaction with Washington's approach towards Israel was another concern.

"The reason we lost is the war," Vance wrote, acknowledging the conflict's political consequences for Republicans.

He also questioned whether the military campaign was worth the political cost, pointing out that Republicans had lost control of the Senate.

Why has Iran linked the US election results to the war?

Iranian officials have portrayed the Republican Party's electoral setback as evidence of growing American opposition to the conflict. In a separate post on X, Ghalibaf welcomed the Democratic gains, writing: "Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message."

Tehran has repeatedly criticised Washington's military operations, arguing that the conflict has imposed economic and political costs on the United States. The war has also affected global energy markets, particularly after Iran restricted shipping through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a major route for international oil and gas supplies.

The disruption contributed to higher crude oil and fuel prices, adding to inflationary pressures and concerns over household expenses in the US. For Iran, the election results have provided an opportunity to highlight domestic opposition to Trump's foreign policy and question the administration's decision to continue military operations.

What did Iran's Supreme Leader say about the US after the midterm elections?

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei also responded to the election developments, warning that a change in political control in Washington would not necessarily alter the United States' approach towards Tehran.

According to reports, Khamenei said American hostility towards Iran would continue regardless of which political party controlled Congress. He also warned that any renewed military aggression against Iran could lead to a wider conflict.

"Should such aggressions be repeated, its (the war's) scope will become much wider," he was quoted as saying by Reuters. His remarks indicated that Tehran remained cautious about the possibility of further US military action despite the Republican Party's electoral setback.