An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale hit northern Iran on Friday (June 20), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake, which the Middle Eastern country's Tasnim news agency said measured 5.2 magnitude, occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, nearly 40 km southwest of the city of Semnan, the USGS said. There have no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries due to the quake. The news comes as Iran is engaged in an intense military conflict with Israel, that has claimed the lives of hundreds of people.

Tremors across northern Iran

Friday's quake took place around 9:20 pm (local time) as tremors were felt across northern parts of the country, including in the national capital Tehran.

Iran counts among the most seismically active regions in the world owing to its location on the Alpine-Himalayan belt, where the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet. This geological placement results in frequent earthquakes: On an average, Iran witnesses more than 2,000 quakes a year, with some 15 to 16 recorded at magnitude 5.0 or above.

Iran Israel conflict

Roughly a week ago, Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran, targeting its nuclear facilities and killing many of its top-ranking military officials and nuclear scientists. In retaliation, Iran launched a barrage of missile attacks at the Jewish-majority nation as the conflict continues to intensify. In the Islamic Republic, more than 200 people have been killed and hundreds others injured, while two dozens have been killed and hundreds others wounded in Israel. But human rights groups say the death toll may be higher than officially reported.