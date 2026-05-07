FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
John Abraham's Malayalam classic Amma Ariyan, restored in 4K by Film Heritage Foundation, to premiere at Cannes 2026

Malayalam classic Amma Ariyan, restored in 4K, to premiere at Cannes 2026

Ram Gopal Varma shares old photo of young Vijay with M Karunanidhi after TVK topples DMK: 'The kid destroyed his party'

Ram Gopal Varma shares old photo of Vijay with Karunanidhi after TVK beats DMK

Thalapathy Vijay to convince Trisha Krishnan to join TVK via Trichy by-polls? Jana Nayagan actor likely to retain Perambur seat

Thalapathy Vijay to convince Trisha Krishnan to join TVK via Trichy by-polls?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story

Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far

Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon

Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars

HomeWorld

WORLD

Iran may pause nuclear enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief, US proposal shows

This comes after negotiations between Washington and Tehran are reportedly advancing towards a preliminary accord aimed at halting the current crisis and establishing a framework for expansive nuclear talks.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : May 07, 2026, 07:38 AM IST

Iran may pause nuclear enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief, US proposal shows
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Iran is expected to convey its response to the United States' proposal aimed at ending the ongoing crisis in West Asia and to achieve a complete solution to the issue through mediators on Thursday, according to a regional source cited by CNN.

According to CNN, the development comes as Tehran continues to review the US-backed proposal, with sources indicating that both sides are moving closer toward a possible agreement to bring an end to the crisis.

This comes after negotiations between Washington and Tehran are reportedly advancing towards a preliminary accord aimed at halting the current crisis and establishing a framework for expansive nuclear talks.

According to an Axios report, which cited several American officials and sources acquainted with the negotiations, the progress is being viewed as the most significant development since the onset of the conflict, though a definitive resolution has not yet been secured.The reported framework consists of a "one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding" designed to trigger an immediate ceasefire and launch a "30-day negotiation window" to hammer out a broader settlement.

Under these terms, Iran would reportedly agree to a short-term pause in nuclear enrichment. In exchange, the United States would initiate the removal of sanctions and the unfreezing of billions of dollars in Iranian assets. Furthermore, both nations would work to reduce tensions and ease transit constraints within the Strait of Hormuz.

The report notes that many of the stipulations are "conditional on the outcome of further negotiations," suggesting that the path forward remains fraught with the risk of "renewed conflict or a prolonged period of uncertainty."American officials indicated to Axios that President Donald Trump's recent choice to de-escalate military activities in the Strait of Hormuz was prompted by these diplomatic inroads.

The diplomacy is being spearheaded by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are reportedly communicating with Tehran both through direct channels and third-party intermediaries.If formalised, the memorandum would officially "declare an end to the war" and shift the venue for technical discussions to either Islamabad or Geneva.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran may pause nuclear enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief, US proposal shows
Iran may pause nuclear enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief, US proposal
How Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandranath Rath was shot dead? Eyewitness says bike-borne attacker fired two shots
How Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandranath Rath was shot dead?
Gold, silver prices today, May 7, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, May 7, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Thalapathy Vijay breaks down at RB Choudary’s funeral, consoles Jiiva in heartbreaking viral video
Thalapathy Vijay breaks down at RB Choudary’s funeral, consoles Jiiva
John Abraham's Malayalam classic Amma Ariyan, restored in 4K by Film Heritage Foundation, to premiere at Cannes 2026
Malayalam classic Amma Ariyan, restored in 4K, to premiere at Cannes 2026
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan leak, Karur stampede, Divorce from wife Sangeetha, Rumoured affair with Trisha Krishnan
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan
Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality: See viral collection
Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement