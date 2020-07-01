Iran: Massive blast at Tehran medical clinic kills 19, gas leak suspected

A total of 19 people, including 15 men and 4 women, were killed in the explosion

As many as 19 people have been killed in a powerful explosion and fire at a medical facility in Tehran. The initial death toll was pegged at 13, however, six more deaths were reported later. Notably, most of the victims are women.

A total of 19 people, including 15 men and 4 women, were killed in the explosion, the emergency services confirmed, RT reported citing the KhabarOnline website.

According to a regional official, a gas leak caused the incident. Sputnik quoted a deputy head of Tehran police as saying to YJC news outlet that oxygen tanks exploded in the semi-basement of the clinic.

Most of the victims of the blast "were on the upper floors, in operation rooms - who were either patients being operated on or those with them... They, unfortunately, lost their lives due to the heat and thick smoke," Tehran fire department spokesman Jalal Maleki was quoted as saying by news agency Isna.

The fire that was ignited by the blast has been extinguished by emergency services personnel, Iranian officials informed.

The incident comes days after a massive blast near a military facility in Tehran. According to reports, that blast was also caused by a gas leak.

