Iran makes big claim over US underwater drone in Strait of Hormuz: Here's what happened

Iran’s IRGC has claimed it captured a second US unmanned underwater vehicle in the Strait of Hormuz. Know more about the claim by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Naval Forces on Sunday claimed that they have captured a second advanced unmanned underwater vehicle named Remus 600 of the United States military in the Strait of Hormuz.

As per an official statement reported by IRIB, IRGC's Naval Forces intercepted the unmanned underwater vehicle during an operation which involved intelligence capabilities and electronic warfare.

IRGC claims capture of US underwater vehicle

IRGC claimed that the vehicle has been handed over to specialists who will examine it and attempt to recover information stored inside. ''With the help of God Almighty, the IRGC Navy soldiers, through a coordinated and complex operation with intelligence and electronic warfare, were able to trap an advanced UAV of the American terrorist army that was operating in the Strait of Hormuz for the purpose of espionage,'' the statement read.

''This submersible is a type of intelligent and advanced submersible called the Remus 600, which was captured by the IRGC Navy and is now in the hands of the force's specialists to retrieve its information. The IRGC Navy firmly declares that the Strait of Hormuz is closed and we are taking strong and relentless action against dangerous movements and unauthorised traffic through the Strait of Hormuz,'' it added.

BREAKING : Video shows underwater US drone captured by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/94MRQ6SINo September 27, 2026

Iran claims second US underwater drone capture

This is not the first American unmanned underwater vehicle captured by Iran, as on September 8, the IRGC had said that it captured a Dive-LD underwater drone near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz. After the latest Remus 600 claim, Iran has now taken control of two US underwater vehicles in the area in the same month.

Iran's Pezeshkian says Tehran will not retreat

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday said that Tehran will remain resolute and not retreat in the face of the US and Israel. ''We stand firm with strength, we are at the service of our people, we will stand until our last breath; and we promise that as long as we have life in our bodies, we will be honest servants to the people, you have put us to shame, I do not consider myself worthy of your presence; I am your servant,'' he said at the airport after returning from the UNGA in New York.