Iran launches dozens of ballistics missile at Israel, shelter-in-place order issued

The Israeli military reported that Iran has launched missiles toward Israel, prompting air raid sirens and shelter-in-place orders across the country.

Israeli military announced that Iran had launched missiles targeting Israel on Tuesday, October 10. As a result, air raid sirens rang out across the country, and residents were told to stay close to bomb shelters. The Israeli government issued warnings to the public through mobile phones and national television, with sirens reported in both Jerusalem and central Israel.

This missile strike follows a day of tension involving rocket and missile attacks from Lebanon, as well as Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon. Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire targeted villages in southern Lebanon, prompting Hezbollah militants to fire rockets back into Israel. So far, there has been no immediate report on casualties, but the fighting has raised fears of a wider regional conflict.

All Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters as rockets from Iran are fired at Israel. pic.twitter.com/bKXPdqMsBr — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 1, 2024

Both Israel and the United States have previously warned that Iran could face severe consequences if it attacks. A senior U.S. official, speaking anonymously, emphasized that any Iranian ballistic missile strike on Israel would result in serious repercussions. U.S. ships and aircraft are currently positioned in the region, prepared to assist Israel in the event of further attacks.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari also issued a statement warning of potential widespread consequences if Iran continues its missile strikes. He urged the public to remain close to sheltered areas for safety.

The situation is rapidly developing, and concerns are growing about the possibility of the conflict spreading further across the region. While Israel has been engaged in limited ground operations in southern Lebanon, the recent missile attack from Iran marks an escalation in the hostilities. As tensions rise, the international community is watching closely to see how the conflict evolves, with hopes of avoiding a larger regional war.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.