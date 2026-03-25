Iran launches attack on USS Abraham Lincoln amid ceasefire agreement with fresh warning, ‘We will fire if US aircraft enters range’; WATCH

Amid US President Donald Trump’s claimed efforts to end the ongoing war in Iran, the latter’s army has claimed that it targeted the US Nany’s aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) with coastal cruise missiles, according to state media. Iran had earlier warned of an attack on its aircraft.

Amid US President Donald Trump’s claimed efforts to end the ongoing war in Iran, the latter’s army has claimed that it targeted the US Nany’s aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) with coastal cruise missiles, according to state media. Additionally, the Gulf nation has warned of more attacks if the vessel moves within range of its missile systems.

The Press TV ran a video claiming that armed forces fired missiles at the US carrier, while the state-run IRNA news agency quoted naval officials describing the operation. According to IRNA, the commander of the Iranian Navy, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, said the movements of the “enemy” aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln are being constantly watched and would be targeted once it enters the range of Iran’s missile systems.

The news agency also informed that cruise missiles with the potential to strike coastal targets took off toward the US carrier group, prompting a change of position. There was no confirmation from the US.

The US and Israel have been launching airstrikes on Iran since February 28, killing more than 1,340 people till now, including the then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and many significant Iranian leaders. In retaliation, Tehran attacked with drone and missile strikes on Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and other Gulf nations that particularly host US military assets, leading to major casualties and damage to infrastructure and triggering a global oil and energy crisis while also effecting aviation.

“The Iranian Navy's Qader cruise missiles (shore-based anti-ship missile) targeted the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier belonging to the US and forced it to change its position,” said a statement by the Iran military.

US-Iran ceasefire conditions

US President Donald Trump has been claiming for some days that US and Iran have started negotiations which he called “productive”. However, Iran has been constantly refuting his claims and warned that further attacks on its oil assets would provoke retaliatory attacks.

And now, the American leader has proposed a comprehensive multi-point plan aimed at resolving the crisis. The framework reportedly includes strict conditions targeting Iran’s nuclear and military capabilities, alongside broader regional commitments. The agreement also includes a month-long ceasefire.

Central to the proposal is a complete halt to uranium enrichment within Iran and the dismantling of key nuclear facilities. Sites such as Natanz nuclear facility, Fordow nuclear facility, and Isfahan are expected to be decommissioned under the suggested terms. Additionally, Iran would be required to transfer its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency and allow extensive monitoring of its nuclear activities.

Hours after US’s proposal, Iran has laid out extensive conditions in response to a proposal by US President Donald Trump for renewed talks aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. Reports indicate Tehran is insisting on the closure of all US military bases in the Gulf, financial reparations for wartime damages, and a halt to Israel’s operations targeting Hezbollah.