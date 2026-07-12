Iran issues fresh warning to US after Strait of Hormuz strikes: Here's what happened

Iran has issued a stern warning to the United States over the recent attacks, stating that the 'one-sided' MoU signed between the two nations was 'over'.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Iranian Parliament Speaker, has warned the United States, highlighting the 5th point in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two sides. Taking to his X handle, Ghalibaf stated that the era of 'one-sided' deals is 'over' and shared a screenshot of the Point number 5 of the MoU, which reads, ''Upon the signing of this MoU, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days, from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa.''

Take a look

The era of one-sided deals is OVER. We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking. pic.twitter.com/B97ogCYGaj — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) July 12, 2026

Along with the post, Ghalibaf also said, ''We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking.'' His response came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday launched another round of strikes on Iran, citing Iranian forces' attack on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The targets of these attacks were Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, and ammunition storage facilities, among other important locations.

In reply, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said that it has destroyed the military command and control centre and drone hangers in Jordan. Later, Qatar strongly condemned 'repeated' Iranian attacks on its territory along with neighbouring nations.

''The State of Qatar strongly condemns the renewed attacks launched by the Islamic Republic of Iran against its territory, as well as on the territories of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, and the State of Kuwait, considering these attacks a blatant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the targeted countries, and a flagrant breach of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and the principles of good neighborliness,'' the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar wrote.

Qatar also held Tehran responsible for these attacks and added, ''The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the continuation of these attacks constitutes a dangerous escalation that will complicate de-escalation efforts and undermine political and diplomatic endeavors aimed at achieving security and stability in the region. Qatar holds the Islamic Republic of Iran fully and legally responsible for these attacks and their resulting repercussions and consequences.''

The Ministry further stated, ''The Ministry emphasizes that the State of Qatar reserves its full right to respond, in accordance with the provisions of international law and Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, and to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and citizens. The State of Qatar reiterates its full solidarity with its sister nations and its support for all legitimate measures they take to preserve their sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.''

For those unversed, the United States began striking Iran after the IRGC announced the closure of the crucial Strait of Hormuz 'until further notice'.