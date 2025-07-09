Iran issues CHILLING threat to Donald Trump weeks after ceasefire with Israel, says, 'Might hit him in naval...'

In a chilling televised address, senior Iranian official Javad Larijani has warned that US President Donald Trump, who recently ordered strikes on three key nuclear facilities of Tehran during its war with Israel, could be assassinated while relaxing at his luxurious Florida estate.

“Trump has done something that he can no longer sunbathe in Mar-a-Lago,” Larijani said on Iranian state television, as per a report by London-based Iran International. "As he lies there with his stomach to the sun, a small drone might hit him in the navel. It’s very simple", he added.

Pertinent to note that the gravity of the threat lies in the fact that Larijani is a close advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The declaration comes after Trump's verbal attacks on the Iranian supreme leader, following a 12-day-long war between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

During a public speech, the US President had made a stunning claim that "he had the opportunity to assassinate Khamenei, but he didn't." Trump claimed he "knew exactly where he was hiding". "I saved him from a very ugly and ignominious death. I knew exactly where he was hiding. I told the Israelis to stand down.”

Iran-Israel war

On June 13, Israel had attacked Iran, killing top Iranian military and security officials in targeted strikes. Iran retaliated on the same day, targeting sites in Israeli-occupied territories with missiles and drones. On June 22 US joined the Israeli campaign and struck three Iranian nuclear facilities -- Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow. Iran responded a day later by launching missiles at the United States' largest military base in West Asia, the headquarters of the United States Air Forces Central Command in Qatar. A day after that, on June 24 a ceasefire between the two countries was reached.

With inputs from ANI