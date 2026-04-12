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Iran issues big warning after Trump's Hormuz blockade announcement: 'Enemy will be trapped in deadly vortex'

The US and Iran held 21 hours of talks in the Pakistani capital Islamabad to try and end the war that has killed thousands of civilians and rattled global energy markets. The US delegation was led by Vice-President JD Vance and the Iranian team by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 12, 2026, 11:13 PM IST

Iran issues big warning after Trump's Hormuz blockade announcement: 'Enemy will be trapped in deadly vortex'
The war in Iran was triggered by US-Israeli joint airstrikes on Tehran in February.
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Iran's Revolutionary Guards have said that Iranian security forces have full control of the Strait of Hormuz, warning that any enemy miscalculation would result in the other side being trapped in a "deadly vortex". The Guards' naval command made the comment in a post on X on Sunday, after US President Donald Trump announced a blockade of the key strait. "All traffic...is under the full control of the armed forces," the post from the Revolutionary Guards read.

In the post, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards said: "The enemy will become trapped in a deadly vortex in the Strait if it makes the wrong move." The statement followed Trump's announcement that the US Navy would "immediately" begin a blockade to prevent any ship from entering or leave the Hormuz Strait -- a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments that has remained largely blocked amid the war. Trump's post came after peace talks between the United States and Iran in Pakistan concluded without an agreement.

The US and Iran held 21 hours of face-to-face talks in the Pakistani capital city Islamabad to try and end the war that has killed thousands of civilians and rattled global energy markets. The US delegation was led by Vice-President JD Vance and the Iranian team by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The high-stakes negotiations came during a fragile two-week ceasefire between the two countries, that had been complicated by Israel's continued strikes on the Iran-backed group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The war in Iran was triggered by US-Israeli joint airstrikes on Tehran that killed former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei and several other top political and military figures. Iran retaliated by attacking US bases and other targets in countries across the Middle East. The conflict, which is now in its seventh week, has sent energy prices soaring and brought shock to share markets around the world.

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