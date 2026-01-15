FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Iran issues assassination threat to US President Donald Trump, with chilling 'bullet won't miss' message aired on TV

Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Over 3.48 crore voters to decide fate of 2869 seats across 29 Municipal Corporations

Bank Holiday, January 15: Are banks closed today for Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Pongal, Maharashtra polls? Check state-wise list here

Happy Magh Bihu 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to share with your loved ones

Day after Indians advised to leave Iran, MEA issues fresh advisory amid unrest: ‘Avoid travel to Islamic Republic of Iran’

Uttar Pradesh: Manipur to get 15-km-long new Southern bypass, built with cost of Rs 55 crore, to connect with state highway, check details

Grammy winner John Mayer's Mumbai concert postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances', show to now take place on this date

Amid Iran protests, Jaishankar speaks with Iranian foreign minister Araghchi: 'Discussed evolving situation'

'Never giving her away': Kriti Sanon pens emotional note for sister Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben; shares unseen wedding pics

Donald Trump seeks control of Greenland, says ‘anything less unacceptable’, links move to NATO strength

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Iran Protests: US President Donald Trump claims killings of Iranian protesters have 'stopped', but Tehran signals fast trials

Iran Protests: US President Donald Trump claims killings of Iranian protesters h

Bank Holiday, January 15: Are banks closed today for Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Pongal, Maharashtra polls? Check state-wise list here

Bank Holiday, January 15: Are banks closed today for Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan

Happy Magh Bihu 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to share with your loved ones

Happy Magh Bihu 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to share with your

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC

Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed

Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that s

HomeWorld

WORLD

Iran issues assassination threat to US President Donald Trump, with chilling 'bullet won't miss' message aired on TV

Iran issued a ‘direct’ threat to US President Donald Trump by airing a provocative image of the President from his attempted assassination at a 2024 campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 15, 2026, 08:10 AM IST

Iran issues assassination threat to US President Donald Trump, with chilling 'bullet won't miss' message aired on TV
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Iran issued a ‘direct’ threat to US President Donald Trump by airing a provocative image of the President from his attempted assassination at a 2024 campaign rally in Pennsylvania. This comes after US issued warning to Iran to stop “killing protesters.”

Iranian state broadcast aired images of President Trump’s assassination attempt on TV, where he the dodged bullet, which passed just near his ear. The picture had Trump with blood near his ear, with security agents surrounding him. The image had a chilling warning written in Persian, "This time it will not miss the target.”

The imagery referenced the assassination attempt on Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024, when a gunman, identified as Thomas Crooks, fired shots at the stage, grazing Trump's ear. The images used by Iran with message as a threat to Trump is now getting widely circulated on the social media.

US repeated warnings to Iran amid unrest

US president Donald Trump has given repeated warnings to Iran that the United States could take military action against Tehran if it continues “violent crackdowns” on people protesting and also said to “take over institutions” as “Help is on the way”, referring to US intervention in the protests.

Several Iranians have come to streets to demonstrate against the Ayatollah regime amid inflation and free fall of Iran’s currency, leading to economic instability. The demonstrations have turned violent with killing of over 2000 people.

Donald Trump accused Iran of routinely killing peaceful demonstrators. “If Iran kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go," he wrote.

However, Iranian officials have accused US President Donald Trump of using the country’s internal unrest as a justification for possible intervention.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran issues assassination threat to US President Donald Trump, with chilling 'bullet won't miss' message aired on TV
Iran issues assassination threat to US President Donald Trump, with chilling…
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Over 3.48 crore voters to decide fate of 2869 seats across 29 Municipal Corporations
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Over 3.48 crore voters to decide fate of 2869 seat
Bank Holiday, January 15: Are banks closed today for Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Pongal, Maharashtra polls? Check state-wise list here
Bank Holiday, January 15: Are banks closed today for Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan
Happy Magh Bihu 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to share with your loved ones
Happy Magh Bihu 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to share with your
Day after Indians advised to leave Iran, MEA issues fresh advisory amid unrest: ‘Avoid travel to Islamic Republic of Iran’
Day after Indians advised to leave Iran, MEA issues fresh advisory amid unrest
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that s
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement