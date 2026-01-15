Iran issues assassination threat to US President Donald Trump, with chilling 'bullet won't miss' message aired on TV
WORLD
Iran issued a ‘direct’ threat to US President Donald Trump by airing a provocative image of the President from his attempted assassination at a 2024 campaign rally in Pennsylvania. This comes after US issued warning to Iran to stop “killing protesters.”
Iranian state broadcast aired images of President Trump’s assassination attempt on TV, where he the dodged bullet, which passed just near his ear. The picture had Trump with blood near his ear, with security agents surrounding him. The image had a chilling warning written in Persian, "This time it will not miss the target.”
The imagery referenced the assassination attempt on Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024, when a gunman, identified as Thomas Crooks, fired shots at the stage, grazing Trump's ear. The images used by Iran with message as a threat to Trump is now getting widely circulated on the social media.
US president Donald Trump has given repeated warnings to Iran that the United States could take military action against Tehran if it continues “violent crackdowns” on people protesting and also said to “take over institutions” as “Help is on the way”, referring to US intervention in the protests.
Several Iranians have come to streets to demonstrate against the Ayatollah regime amid inflation and free fall of Iran’s currency, leading to economic instability. The demonstrations have turned violent with killing of over 2000 people.
Donald Trump accused Iran of routinely killing peaceful demonstrators. “If Iran kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go," he wrote.
However, Iranian officials have accused US President Donald Trump of using the country’s internal unrest as a justification for possible intervention.