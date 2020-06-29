Iran issues arrest warrant against Trump for killing Soleimani, seeks Interpol help

In an extraordinary move, Iran has issued an arrest warrant against US President Donald Trump and has asked Interpol for help in detaining him for his role in the killing of a top Iranian general in Baghdad earlier this year.

Tehran Prosecutor General Ali Alqasi-Mehr said that 36 individuals have been identified in connection with the drone strike that killed Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani on January 3.

“36 individuals who cooperated, collaborated, and participated in the assassination of Hajj Qassem, including political and military authorities of the US and other countries, have been identified,” Alqasi-Mehr said on Monday, according to ISNA.

Their arrest warrant has been issued and announced to Interpol, he added.

The prosecutor general explained that Trump is at the top of the list and he’ll be facing prosecution even after his term as president comes to an end. He, however, did not identify other individuals in the list.

France-based Interpol is yet to respond to the Iranian request.

Iran has requested that a "red notice" be put out for Trump and the others, Alqasi-Mehr said. Red notice represents the highest level arrest request issued by Interpol.

Soleimani, who oversaw the Iran Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force, was killed in a drone strike on January 3 near Baghdad’s international airport.

The strike took the tension between the two countries to another level and was followed by Iran retaliating with a ballistic missile strike targeting American troops in Iraq.