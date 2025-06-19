The middle east is on the boil, given the ongoing escalations between Israel and Iran entered its seventh day today, i.e., June 19. As an Iranian missile struck Soroka Hospital, the Jewish regime sent a chilling warning to Tehran's supreme leadership.

Iran-Israel War: Who was the 16-year-old girl who is said to have cursed Iran?

The middle east is on the boil, given the ongoing escalations between Israel and Iran entered its seventh day today, i.e., June 19. As an Iranian missile struck Soroka Hospital, the Jewish regime sent a chilling warning to Tehran's supreme leadership, saying Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "must not be allowed to exist".

So far, Israeli strikes have killed at least 585 people across Iran and wounded 1,326 others, a human rights group said. Moreover, several nuclear scientists and key military officials have been killed in Israeli strikes on Iran. As the chaos continues, an old story of an Iranian girl has re-surfaced on social media.

We are talking about the story of 16-year-old Atefeh Sahaaleh which sent shockwaves through the world years ago. Social media posts claim that Iran is bearing the curse of the spirit of the girl. But what's the story behind the claim? Let's dive into details.

Who was Atefeh Sahaaleh?

Atefeh Sahaaleh was born in Iran's Neka. She used to live with her mother after her parents had parted ways. However, her whole life came crashing down before her after her mother died in a car accident and her brother died by drowning in a river. Sahaaleh was left alone and was sent to her 80-year-old grandfather.

Sahaaleh's grandfather didn't pay much attention to her, leaving her craving affection and love. At the age of 13, as per media reports, Sahaaleh was caught by the police with a boy in a car. She was charged with "Crimes Against Chastity".

Sahaaleh was hit multiple times with a whip and raped while she was kept incarcerated in prison, as suggested by media reports. Later in 2003, Sahaaleh was again arrested by the police -- this time based on the accusations that she had established physical relationship with a 51-year-old man.

She was produced in court and the case was being heard by Justice Haji Rezai. Upon being questioned, Sahaaleh admitted to her relationship with the man. However, as she realised that she was losing the case, she took off her hizab and threw her slippers at the judge. Justice Rezai viewed her action as a contempt to the court and sentenced her to death.

Hanged to death in 2004

On August 15, 2004, Sahaaleh was hanged to death in Neka, which had sparked widespread outrage among human rights groups. In a deal made under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, it was directed that Iran would not announce death penalty for minors (aged below 18).

As per reports, Sahaaleh's appeal to the Iranian Supreme Court stated her age as 22 years. However, her birth and death certificates mentioned her age as 16 years. It is said that after Sahaaleh's death, Iran couldn't live in peace.