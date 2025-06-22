Hours after the United States struck key nuclear sites in Iran, Vice President JD Vance said that Washington is not at war with Iran, but with Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Hours after the United States struck key nuclear sites in Iran, Vice President JD Vance said that Washington is not at war with Iran, but with Tehran’s nuclear programme. His comments follow President Donald Trump's announcement of US strikes on Tehran, which is being seen as a major escalation to long-standing conflict in middle-east.

“We’re not at war with Iran. We’re at war with Iran’s nuclear programme,” Vance said on NBC’s Meet the Press with Kristen Welker.