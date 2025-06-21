The war erupted on June 13 when Israel attacked Iran in order to "prevent the country from acquiring nuclear weapons" -- an ambition Tehran has repeatedly denied.

After US President Donald Trump declared that he would decide in "next two weeks" whether or not to strike Iran, American B-2 stealth bombers, the advanced aircraft known for being capable of delivering huge bunker buster bombs potentially capable of destroying Iran’s underground nuclear facility in Fordo, were headed towards Guam in the Pacific Ocean, possibly signalling that the US is gearing up to launch strikes on Tehran, reported Times of Israel.

As per the report, citing Haaretz, around two-four stealth bombers, alongside six refueling aircraft, ascended from the Whiteman Air Force Base in Johnson County, Missouri, toward Naval Base Guam. However, it remains unclear whether the bombers will head towards Diego Garcia, the Chagos Archipelago island that serves as a US-UK base.

Located some 3,500 kms from Iran, Diego Garcia serves as an ideal base for the US from where to operate in the middle east. According to the Times of Israel report, the B-2 stealth bomber is considered the only aircraft capable of carrying the huge bunker buster bombs, possessing the capability to destroy Iran's nuclear facility in Fordo -- which is built deep under a mountain some 30 kilometers north of the city of Qom.

Iran-Israel war

As Iran and Israel entered second consecutive week of war, both countries continued to exchange drone and missile attacks on Saturday morning, i.e., June 21. Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump said that he might consider mediating a ceasefire truce between the two countries. However, he added, chances of military actions could not be ruled out "depending on the circumstances".

The war erupted on June 13 when Israel attacked Iran in order to "prevent the country from acquiring nuclear weapons" -- an ambition Tehran has repeatedly denied. In the middle east, Israel is the only country to have nuclear weapons; it attacked Iran to prevent it from developing one -- which Tel Aviv views as a threat.