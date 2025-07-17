Iran-Israel War: US assessment report makes SHOCKING claims on American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, says, 'Only one...'

Back in June, when Iran and Israel got into a full-fledged war, decades after a proxy war, the United States stepped in as an ally of the Jewish state. The US had attacked three key nuclear sites in Iran—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—with bunker-buster bombs on June 22.

Now, a new US assessment report has found that the American strikes in June destroyed only one of the three nuclear sites in the Islamic state, contrary to US President Donald Trump's claims that the nuclear sites in Tehran were completely "obliterated", as reported by NBC News, citing current and former US officials familiar with the matter.

The report added that President Trump had rejected a military plan for further comprehensive strikes on Iran's nuclear program, which would have lasted several weeks.

Meanwhile, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell had also claimed that "Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz were completely and totally obliterated." “The credibility of the Fake News Media is similar to that of the current state of the Iranian nuclear facilities: destroyed, in the dirt, and will take years to recover. President Trump was clear and the American people understand: Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz were completely and totally obliterated", NBC News quoted him saying in a statement.

Iran-Israel War

Iran and Israel got into a full-fledged war, with Tel Aviv launching strikes on Tehran on June 13 to destroy its “growing pace of nuclear development”. In Iran, as many as 1,000 persons were killed, including top commanders and nuclear scientists.

In retaliation, Iran also directed attacks towards Israel. On June 22, the United States jumped into the war, launching strikes on key nuclear facilities in Iran. After a 12-day-long conflict, a ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Iran.