US operates several key military bases in the Middle East, with over 40,000 troops stationed in the region (Photo credit: Reuters).

The United States launched a fierce overnight attack on key Iranian nuclear facilities at the weekend, after which Tehran has threatened to take revenge. The Iranian state media said in a statement that every US citizen or military personnel in West Asia was a target after the American strikes. The US notably operates several key military bases in countries across the Middle East, with over 40,000 troops reportedly stationed in the region. Let us tell you more about these bases.

Some of the key US military bases in Middle Eastern countries are:

Bahrain: The US Navy's Fifth Fleet and the US Naval Forces Central Command have their headquarters in Bahrain -- a small island country in the Persian Gulf. The tiny nation's deep-water port can house some of the largest US military vessels, including aircraft carriers. This base has been used by the US Navy since 1948, when the facility was operated by the British Royal Navy.

Iraq: The US has a number of military installations in Iraq, including Al Asad Air Base and Al Harir Air Base. Iraq reportedly is home to nearly 2,500 American troops as part of an international coalition against the Islamic State (ISIS) group. It should be noted that Baghdad remains an arch enemy of Iran in the region.

Syria: America operates multiple military installations across Syria as part of international efforts against the ISIS, which emerged out of the country's civil war. The US' Al Tanf military base is located in southern Syria, close to the borders of Iraq and Jordan.

Qatar: The US' largest military base in the Middle East -- Al Udeid Air Base -- is situated in Qatar. The airbase is said to include the forward components of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) along with its air forces and special operation forces in the region.

Kuwait: In Kuwait, the US operates several offshore bases, including Ali al-Salem Air Base, located near the international border with Iraq. The base serves as the "primary airlift hub and gateway for delivering combat power to joint and coalition forces" in the region. Besides, the country has Camp Arifjan, the location of the forward headquarters for the US Army component of CENTCOM.

UAE: The US also maintains military presence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with its Al Dhafra Air Base located in the country. The installation is home to the US Air Force's 380th Air Expeditionary Wing. This base also hosts the Gulf Air Warfare Centre for air and missile defence training.