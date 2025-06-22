Dmitry Medvedev, a top aide of Russian President Vladmir Putin, has made a sensational statement after the United States launched an overnight attack on Iranian nuclear sites. Read on to know more.

Dmitry Medvedev, a top aide of Russian President Vladmir Putin, has said that several countries are ready to provide Iran with their nuclear warheads amid the country's ongoing conflict with Israel. The comment from Medvedev, who is a former president of Russia, came after the United States launched an attack on multiple Iranian nuclear sites. Medvedev did not disclose which countries he was referring to. Russia has officially condemned the US strikes on Iran, calling them "irresponsible" and a "gross" violation of international law.

What did Medvedev say?

Medvedev, 59, said in a statement that "a number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads." Presently, only nine countries are known to be in possession of nuclear weapons. They are Russia, the US, Israel, India, Pakistan, the UK, China, France, and North Korea.

In his statement, Medvedev also slammed US President Donald Trump, saying he "came in as a peacemaker president" but has "started a new war" for America. Questioning the effectiveness of the US' nighttime operation, he suggested that the attacks would strengthen Iran's political leadership. "The people are rallying around the country's spiritual leadership, including those who were previously indifferent or opposed to it."

What's going on between Iran, Israel?

In an overnight operation, the US attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran, located in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. US officials say the attacks have "devastated" Iran's nuclear programme. This marks the US' direct involvement in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, which erupted last week after the Jewish-majority nation launched a surprise attack on the Islamic Republic. Since the attacks began, over 400 people have been killed in Iran, while at least two dozens have died in Israel. But human rights groups say the death toll could be higher than officially reported.