Pakistan on Sunday, i.e., June 22, sharply condemned United States strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, calling it "deeply disturbing".
This comes after a day Islamabad hailed US President Donald Trump for his "decisive diplomatic intervention" in last month's India-Pakistan standoff, nominating him for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.
In a post on its official 'X' account, Pakistan's foreign affairs ministry said that the US strikes "violate all norms of international law". "We are gravely concerned at the possible further escalation of tensions in the region. The unprecedented escalation of tension and violence, owing to ongoing aggression against Iran, is deeply disturbing. Any further escalation of tensions will have severely damaging implications for the region and beyond," the post read.
"We reiterate that these attacks violate all norms of international law and that Iran has the legitimate right to defend itself under the UN Charter," it added.
Pakistan, which shares a border with Iran, urged all parties to engage in diplomacy to resolve the crisis in the middle-east. "Recourse to dialogue, diplomacy, in line with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter remain the only viable pathway to resolve the crises in the region," it said.
Interestingly, the Pak government previously credited the US President for mediating a ceasefire truce with India -- a claim New Delhi has repeatedly denied -- and backed him for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.
"The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis," Islamabad had said.
