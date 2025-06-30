United States President Donald Trump has said that bombs dropped by the US Air Force went through Iran's highly-protected nuclear facility in Fordow like it was "absolute butter." Read on to know more on this.

United States President Donald Trump has said that bombs dropped by the US Air Force went through Iran's highly-protected nuclear facility in Fordow like it was "absolute butter." In an interaction with Fox News, the US president said, "They were trying to seal up the entrance to where the bomb would most likely go in and they did that. They were working on that and the bomb went through it like it was butter, like it was absolute butter." Fordow has been described as Iran's most secretive and highly-secured nuclear facility, located underneath a mountain to counter powerful airstrikes.

'We didn't give much notice'

In the same conversation, Trump reiterated that US strikes on Iran's three key nuclear sites earlier this month "obliterated" the Middle Eastern country's ambitious nuclear programme. He added that the bunker-buster bombs dropped by the US reduced Fordow to "just thousands of tons of rock." He also insisted that Iran's stockpile of highly-enriched uranium (used to make nuclear weapons) had not been moved before the US attack -- a claim made in several media reports. "It's a very hard thing to do. Plus, we didn't give much notice because they didn't know we were coming until just then," he told the news channel.

Nukes watchdog chief's warning

Trump's comments come as doubts and questions over the extent of damage caused to Iran's nukes facilities persist. Rafael Grossi, the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (the United Nations' nuclear watchdog), has warned that Iran would likely be able to resume producing enriched uranium in a matter of months. "Iran had a very vast ambitious programme, and part of it may still be there, and if not, there is also the self-evident truth that the knowledge is there. The industrial capacity is there. Iran is a very sophisticated country in terms of nuclear technology," Grossi said in a recent interview.

Hundreds killed in Iran-Israel conflict

The US had attacked Iran's nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Ifsahan, in an overnight operation dubbed Midnight Hammer. This marked America's direct involvement in the military conflict between the Islamic Republic and Israel, which erupted on June 13 after the Jewish-majority nation launched a surprise and intense attack on Tehran. Hundreds of people were killed and thousands others got injured in the conflict, which lasted nearly two weeks.