White House efforts included proposed deployments of Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Vice President JD Vance to the region, though both remained in Washington as no talks were scheduled

US President Donald Trump has opened a two-week window for diplomacy with Iran before deciding on military action, aiming to restart stalled negotiations amid Israel's bombing campaign, CNN reported. Trump and advisers hope that Iran -- under pressure from Israeli strikes and missile losses -- might agree to drop its uranium enrichment, a demand previously rejected, CNN reported. The pause also allows Trump more time to assess the risks of entering a foreign conflict he aimed to avoid.

White House efforts included proposed deployments of Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Vice President JD Vance to the region, though both remained in Washington as no talks were scheduled, as reported by CNN.

Meanwhile, European foreign ministers from Britain, Germany, and France will meet Iranian representatives in Geneva on Friday to revisit Witkoff's earlier offer.

Iran, however, has maintained it will not negotiate with the US until Israel's bombing of its territory ends--emphasising that US officials have not pressured Israel to halt the strikes, CNN noted.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt affirmed Trump's stand, stating diplomacy remains viable while emphasizing the strength of the US military: "Iran and the entire world should know that the United States military is the strongest and most lethal fighting force in the world," she said.

In a series of Situation Room meetings this week, Trump reviewed options involving bunker-buster bombs targeting Iran's underground nuclear facility at Fordow, but expressed concern over the risk of a multi-year war. The prospect of a drawn-out engagement troubles many of his advisers, as well as his onetime strategist Steve Bannon. (With inputs from ANI)