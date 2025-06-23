Iran launched at least six missiles at the United States' military base in Qatari capital Doha on Monday, shortly after Qatar temporarily closed its airspace, reports said.

Iran launched at least six missiles at the United States' military base in Doha on Monday, shortly after Qatar temporarily closed its airspace. The attack was in retaliation to the US bombing of several key nuclear sites in Iran at the weekend. Purported videos from Qatar showed missiles being intercepted in skies over Doha.



India issues advisory

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Qatar has an advisory, urging Indian nationals to remain cautious and stay indoors. "Please remain calm and follow local news, instructions and guidance provides by Qatari authorities. The Embassy will also keep updating through our social media channels," the Indian Embassy in Doha said in a statement posted on X.