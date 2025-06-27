The war between Iran and Israel began on June 13, with Tel Aviv launching missile/drone attacks to target nuclear facilities in Tehran. The 12-day-long conflict ended with a US-brokered ceasefire on June 25.

Israel's defence minister, Israel Katz, stated on Thursday, i.e., June 27, that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's assassination was on cards during the recent 12-day conflict. However, he saved himself and evaded elimination by going underground.

“If Khamenei had been in our sights, we would have taken him out,” Katz told Kan public television, adding that the Iranian leader “went very deep underground and broke off contacts with commanders,” making a strike “not realistic”, Reuters reports.

The defence minister confirmed that Israel had searched "a lot" for Khamenei. “We searched a lot,” he told Channel 13, adding that Tel Aviv's aim was not regime change but to destabilise Iran’s leadership and apply pressure mid-conflict.

About Iran-Israel conflict

The war between Iran and Israel began on June 13, with Tel Aviv launching missile/drone attacks to target nuclear facilities in Tehran. The 12-day-long conflict ended with a US-brokered ceasefire on June 25. Katz said Israel maintained aerial superiority and enforced what he described as a policy of “enforcement actions against Iran,” aimed at preventing Tehran from rebuilding its nuclear and missile capabilities, as per the Times of Israel.

On being asked if Israel sought US permission to mark Khamenei's assassination, Katz told Channel 13, "We don’t need permission for these things". Earlier, some media reports suggested that the United States had vetoed Israel's proposal to eliminate the Iranian Supreme Leader.

However, US President Donald Trump later issued a stark warning to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying, "We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding… We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.”

However, days later, Trump took back the statement, announcing regime change was not advisable.