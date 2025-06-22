In his address to the world after the United States struck Iran, President Donald Trump said, "Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated".

Hours after the United States struck key Iranian nuclear sites in a major escalation to the ongoing middle-east crisis, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, on Sunday, highlighted that India is being seen as a good and positive player for peace and developement in the West Asia region.

The comments follow Washington's strikes on Iranian nuclear sites including -- Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan -- on Saturday (US local time). In a conversation with ANI, Azar said, "We see India as a good player, a player for stability, a player that is promoted to work with us and the rest of the international community to build a better future in West Asia. Once we have defeated this Iranian aggression, I think we will be in a situation where we will be able to promote peace in our region and many economic projects that India plans to be part of, like IMEEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor) and other projects of cooperation."

The Israeli envoy further thanked President Trump, describing the strikes as a "bold and historic" move. "We thank President Trump for his bold historic move to remove nuclear capability from the Islamic Republic of Iran. This is not only an important move for Israel, but it's an important move for the region and the world. President Trump has defended civilisation by taking this decision", he said.

US strikes Iran

Referring to Iran "number one state sponsor of terror", the US President said that the objective of the US strikes was the "destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat".

'Everlasting consequences...'

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has issued a stark warning in the wake of US strikes, saying that US attacks will have "everlasting consequences".

“The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

“In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people,” he added.