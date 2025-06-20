The Israel Defense Forces on Friday stated that Iranian ballistic missile hit a children's center in southern Israel. The Colel Chabad Daycare Center in Beersheba, was attacked by Iranian missile. No injuries were reported, The Times of Israel reported.

The IDF said in a post on X, "This is footage from the moment an Iranian ballistic missile hit a children's center in southern Israel. When the world asks why we're fighting Iran, this is your answer."

Earlier, the Israeli military said on Thursday night, i.e., June 19, that it hit multiple military targets across Iran in a series of strikes overnight. Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said that over 100 "combat and suicide" drones were launched at Israel on Thursday.

Moreover, Iranian missiles struck Soroka Hospital in Israel and hit residential buildings in Tel Aviv on Thursday, injuring more than 200 people and causing widespread damage.

"Must not be allowed to exist"

Israel's defence minister, Israel Katz, issued a stark warning to Iranian supreme leadership, saying Ayatollah Ali "should not continue to exist". He added that the Israeli military has been given instructions to achieve their goals "at any cost". "Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has been instructed and knows that in order to achieve all of its goals, this man absolutely should not continue to exist,” Katz said in a post on X.

Amidst the conflict, the White House stated that US President Donald Trump will decide within the next two weeks whether to attack Iran. It said that Trump still hopes for a “substantial” chance that negotiations can achieve US and Israeli demands on Iran’s nuclear program.

