As Iran Israel war is ongoing at its peak, Iran's supreme leader on Wednesday warned the United States that joining the Israeli strikes now targeting the Islamic Republic will result in irreparable damage for them. The comments by 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came in a statement read aloud by a state television anchor against a still image of the leader.

Khamenei’s warning to US

State television aired footage of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei giving a statement that was read out by a TV anchor. Any military involvement by the US in this field will undoubtedly result in irreparable damage for them, the anchor said reading Khamenei’s statement. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei delivered a warning in an interview with Al Jazeera English, saying “any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region.”

Israeli warplanes pounded Iran’s capital overnight and into Wednesday as Iran launched a small barrage of missiles in Israel with no reports of casualties.

President Trump on killing Khamenei

President Donald Trump in a social media post called for Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” as the six-day conflict continued and warned Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that the US knows where he is hiding but that there were no plans to kill him “at least not for now.” Posting on social media, Trump said, “We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there -- We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.”

"But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!,” he added. He had earlier made it clear that the US is not getting involved in the conflict. Nonetheless, Trump sharply warned Iran, asking it to make a deal to end its nuclear program. US and Israel both have claimed that they have taken over skies in Iran.

In his conferencence, Ayatollah Khamenei gave a strong reply to this call and said that Tehran "will never surrender".

Earlier Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu talked about killing Khamenei as they know where he was hiding but Donald Trump asked him to not eliminate Iran’s Supreme leader as of now. After this Netanyahu also suggested that killing Khamenei would “end the conflict’.

Human Rights Activists said it had identified 239 of those killed in Israeli strikes as civilians and 126 as security personnel.



(With inputs from agency)