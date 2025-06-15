As Iran and Israel exchanged attacks for a third consecutive day on Sunday, i.e., June 15, Tehran directed multiple missiles across the country, including near Haifa and Tel Aviv, killing at least 10 people --- bringing the death toll to 13, AlJazeera reports.

As Iran and Israel exchanged attacks for a third consecutive day on Sunday, i.e., June 15, Tehran directed multiple missiles across the country, including near Haifa and Tel Aviv, killing at least 10 people --- bringing the death toll to 13, AlJazeera reports. The attacks follow Israeli strikes at civilian and energy infrastructure across Iran which sparked a fire at the Shahran oil facility in Tehran.

Israel targeted sites “related to the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons project”, said the Israeli military forces. According to media reports, Israel has also targeted a defence ministry facility and fuel depots in Iran. Meanwhile, Iranian media has reported “possible damage” to a defense ministry site in Isfahan.

'US has nothing to do'

Amid the fiercest direct clashed between Isarel and Iran, US President Donald Trump stated that Washington "had nothing to do" with the strikes. However, he also warned Iran of using “the full strength and might” of the U.S. military if it targeted American interests. "We can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!” he said.

Iran-Israel conflict

In retaliation to Israel's Operation 'Rising Lion', which targeted Iran's nuclear facilities across the country, Tehran launched Operation 'True Promise 3', directing attacks towards Jerusalem on Saturday morning which further continued throughout the night and the following day.

According to a CNN report, the attacks included heavy airstrikes against at least one of Iran’s enrichment sites and more targeted strikes in Tehran to decapitate the regime’s military leadership. It aimed to suspend Tehran's "rapid progress in developing nuclear weapons".