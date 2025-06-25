In what is being seen as the first admission of the impact of the US strikes, Iran on Tuesday said that its nuclear facilities were "badly damaged" by the American attack.

In what is being seen as the first admission of the impact of the US strikes, Iran on Tuesday said that its nuclear facilities were "badly damaged" by the American attack. The Iranian foreign ministry's spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, spoke to Al Jazeera on Wednesday, confirming that Tehran's nuclear facilities were badly damaged.

"Our nuclear installations have been badly damaged, that's for sure", he said. However, he refused to shed light on the status-quo of the nuclear installations. The American military had dropped bunker-buster bombs on three key nuclear sites in Iran -- Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan -- on late Saturday evening.

Pertinent to note that the Iran's admission comes against the backdrop of several reports of 'obliteration' of the country's nuclear programme in the wake of US attacks. Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump expressed pleasure over his "success" in bringing an end to the 12-day war between Israel and Iran.

Speaking to mediapersons, Trump said that his decision to join Israeli strikes against Iran ended the war, calling it a "victory for everybody". The US President also claimed that Iran's nuclear development has been "put back decades", adding that the "last thing" Tehran wants to do right now is enrich uranium.

"I'll tell you, the last thing they want to do is enrich anything right now. They want to recover," he said. Notably, Israel had also attacked the Iranian nuclear facilities, saying that it aimed to thwart the country's nuclear programme.

Currently in the middle-east, Israel is the only country to be possessing nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is yet to conduct an assessment of the Iranian nuclear facilities post the strikes.