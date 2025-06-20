Mohammad Javad Hosseini, Iranian Deputy Chief of Mission in India, has urged peace-loving countries like India to condemn Israeli's action. He stated that although Tehran is ready for a long conflict, it's better not to "go to another level".

In a conversation with news agency ANI, Hosseini said that Iran has shown some capabilities which were unknown before. "We have shown some of the new capabilities, even the Israelis were shocked... If they are looking for peace, we have told the countries that before condemning Israel, any ceasefire is useless... We are ready for the long conflict, and it's better not to go to another level. It would not be in the interest of Iran, neighbouring countries, or countries like India, because everyone will be affected..." he said.

Reacting to the allegations that Iran is actively engaged in a nuclear program, Hosseini claimed that Israel intended for a regime change in Tehran -- something he described as "their only excuse". "Nuclear weapons don't have any place in our defence strategy. We can defend ourselves. We don't need the nuclear weapons. All of these allegations (that Iran is enriching Uranium for weaponary purposes) are false. They are just looking for another goal. Nowadays, they are openly saying they are going for the regime change, because it seems that those are their only excuse", he said.

Earlier, the Israeli military said on Thursday night, i.e., June 19, that it hit multiple military targets across Iran in a series of strikes overnight. Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said that over 100 "combat and suicide" drones were launched at Israel on Thursday.

Moreover, Iranian missiles struck Soroka Hospital in Israel and hit residential buildings in Tel Aviv on Thursday, injuring more than 200 people and causing widespread damage."Must not be allowed to exist"Israel's defence minister, Israel Katz, issued a stark warning to Iranian supreme leadership, saying Ayatollah Ali "should not continue to exist". He added that the Israeli military has been given instructions to achieve their goals "at any cost".

"Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has been instructed and knows that in order to achieve all of its goals, this man absolutely should not continue to exist,” Katz said in a post on X.

Amidst the conflict, the White House stated that US President Donald Trump will decide within the next two weeks whether to attack Iran. It said that Trump still hopes for a “substantial” chance that negotiations can achieve US and Israeli demands on Iran’s nuclear program.