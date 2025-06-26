Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian Supreme Leader, has congratulated the people of the country over what he referred to as victory over Israel in his latest post on social media platform 'X'.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian Supreme Leader, has congratulated the people of the country over what he referred to as victory over Israel in his latest post on social media platform 'X'. Taking a dig at the Unitred States, Khamenei added that it "entered the war to save Israel but achieved nothing".

"My congratulations on our dear Iran’s victory over the US regime. The US regime entered the war directly because it felt that if it didn’t, the Zionist regime would be completely destroyed. It entered the war in an effort to save that regime but achieved nothing", said the Iranian Supreme Leader.

He further claimed that Tehran delivered a heavy slap to Washington's face. "The Islamic Republic delivered a heavy slap to the US’s face. It attacked and inflicted damage on the Al-Udeid Air Base, which is one of the key US bases in the region", he continued.