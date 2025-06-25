After Iran's war with its long-time enemy Israel came to a halt, Tehran parliament approved a bill on Wednesday, i.e., June 25, to suspend cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), state-affiliated news outlet Nournews reported.

After Iran's war with its long-time enemy Israel came to a halt, Tehran parliament approved a bill on Wednesday, i.e., June 25, to suspend cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), state-affiliated news outlet Nournews reported.

The move comes after a massive air war between Iran and Israel in which Tel Aviv said that "it wanted to suspend Tehran's nuclear program". The bill, which must be approved by Iran's unelected Guardian Council to become law, stipulates that any future inspection by the IAEA would need approval by the Supreme National Security Council.

Founded in 1989, (the year of Islamic revolution), the Supreme National Security Council is the national security council of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Meanwhile, the state media cited Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as saying Iran would accelerate its civilian nuclear programme.

Criticising IAEA, Qalibaf was quoted saying the nuclear watchdog failed to condemn Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities and "has put its international credibility up for sale". "For this reason, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran will suspend its cooperation with the Agency until the security of the nuclear facilities is guaranteed, and move at a faster pace with the country's peaceful nuclear programme", he added.

According to a report by Reuters, the full extent of the damage done to nuclear sites during the Israeli attacks and U.S. bombing of underground Iranian nuclear facilities is not yet clear.

Iran-Israel ceasefire

Since Monday, Iran and Israel have refrained from attacking each other. After the US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the two nations on Monday, i.e., June 25, Israel struck Iran again in retaliation to what it said were two ballistic missiles entering its airspace, launched from Iran.

Trump expressed his anger, saying he was "unhappy with Israel". But again by 11:30 a.m., the ceasefire was back in effect.

With inputs from Reuters