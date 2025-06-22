The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has confirmed that it has used its third-generation Kheibar Shekan, which means "fortress breaker", ballistic missile, in a direct strike on Israeli territory for the first time. This comes hours after the US struck key nuclear facilities in Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has confirmed that it has used its third-generation Kheibar Shekan, which means "fortress breaker", ballistic missile, in a direct strike on Israeli territory for the first time. Notably, this comes hours after the United States struck key nuclear facilities in Iran -- Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

According to an official statement by the IRGC Public Relations, the missile was launched during the 20th wave of Operation True Promise-III. A total of 40 ballistic missiles, both solid and liquid fueled, were directed towards Israel, targeting high-priority locations including Ben Gurion Airport, a biological research facility, and alternative command-and-control sites, said the IRGC.

"In this operation, for the first time, the IRGC Aerospace Force deployed the third-generation Kheibar Shekan multi-warhead ballistic missile, employing new and surprising tactics to achieve greater precision, destructive power, and effectiveness," read a statement by IRGC.

About Kheibar Shekan

Pertinent to note that this is the first-ever deployment of the Kheibar Shekan missile, which was introduced in 2022. The missile is said to have a range of up to 1,450 kilometers, which can strike most parts of Israel. Featuring a solid-propellant, single-stage engine and a Tri-Conic maneuverable warhead (MARV), the missile is capable of launching high-speed evasive actions.

The Kheiber Shekan missile uses cluster warheads, which can cause major devastation in even large areas. According to the IRGC, a new strategy was brought into experiment by Iran during the ongoing war, which shook the Israeli defence system.

Most of the missiles fired by Iran penetrated through Tel Aviv's Iron Dome -- considered the most powerful air defence system in the world. According to media reports, Kheiber Shekan is one such missile that can penetrate through the Israeli air defence system.