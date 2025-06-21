Amidst the conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had stated that the country's military actions against Iran would continue for "as long as it takes" in order to eliminate the threat of Iran’s nuclear program and arsenal of ballistic missiles.

Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, issued a stark warning, saying it would be "very dangerous for everyone" if the United States were to get involved in the country's ongoing war with Israel, Associated Press reported. The comments come as the war between Israel and Iran enters its second consecutive week, with both countries exchanging drone and missile attacks on each other's military and civilian infrastructure.

Referring to Israel, Araghchi had said previously that Iran is ready to consider diplomacy if aggression ceases and the "aggressor" is held accountable for its crimes. However, on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Iranian foreign minister told AP that it would be "very unfortunate" if the US were to engage actively in the war.

'As long as it takes...'

Amidst the conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had stated that the country's military actions against Iran would continue for "as long as it takes" in order to eliminate the threat of Iran’s nuclear program and arsenal of ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday, i.e., June 20, stated that he might consider mediating a ceasefire between the two countries but wasn't ruling out military action if matter worsened. Earlier this week, the White House said that the US President would declare in the next two weeks whether or not to strike Iran. “I’m giving them a period of time. I would say two weeks would be the maximum," said Trump.