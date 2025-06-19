As the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict entered its seventh day, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that it used ultra-heavy, long-range Sejjil missile for the first time in attacks on Israel.

As the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict entered its seventh day, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that it used ultra-heavy, long-range Sejjil missile for the first time in attacks on Israel. The IRGC carried out the 12th wave of retaliatory missile strikes against Tehran as part of Operation True Promise III on Wednesday night, i.e., June 18, news agrency Tasnim reported.

Videos and pictures circulating on social media showcased the launch of Iran's Sejjil missiles, which left a bright trail across the night sky.

In an official statement, the IRGC declared that its forces "shattered the Zionist army’s defence system” and that “the sky of the occupied territories has now opened its arms to Iranian missiles and drones.”

What is the Sejjil missile?

Developed by Iran, the Sejjil is a two-stage, solid-fuel, surface-to-surface ballistic missile, carrying an estimated range of 2,000 to 2,500 kilometres. Regarded as the 'Brahmastra of Iran', the missile can strike deep into enemy territory, including all parts of Israel as well as some parts of southeastern Europe.

The Sejjil is 18 meters (about 59 feet) in length. With a solid-fuel technology, it offers faster launch readiness and greater mobility. Interestingly, it can also penetrate through sophisticated air defence systems such as Israel's Iron Dome and Arrow batteries.

About Iran-Israel war

Last Friday, i.e., June 13, the Israel military forces launched multiple strikes against Tehran's nuclear program under an operation called 'Rising Lion', targetting Iran's nuclear infrastructure which it views as a "threat". As per a CNN report, the attacks included heavy airstrikes against at least one of Iran’s enrichment sites and more targeted strikes in Tehran to decapitate the regime’s military leadership.

It aimed to suspend Tehran's "rapid progress in developing nuclear weapons". In retaliation, Iran also launched strikes on Israel as part of "crushing response".