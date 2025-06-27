External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Friday, i.e., June 27, spoke to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi days after the intense war between Iran and Israel came to a halt.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Friday, i.e., June 27, spoke to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi days after the intense war between Iran and Israel came to a halt. In a post on ‘X’, Jaishankar thanked him for facilitation the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from war-hit Iran. He also expressed his appreciation towards Araghchi for sharing “Iran’s perspective and thinking in the current complex situation.”

S Jaishankar’s remarks come hours after MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced 173 Indian nationals arrived in New Delhi from Iran in a special evacuation plane from Yemen. Jaiswal wrote on X, "A special evacuation flight from Yerevan, Armenia landed in New Delhi at 22:30 hrs on 26th June, bringing home 173 Indian nationals from Iran."

In view of the middle-east crisis, the centre had launched ‘Operation Sindhu’ to bring back Indian nationals from Iran and Israel.

The MEA spokesperson said that a total of 4415 Indian nationals (3597 from Iran and 818 from Israel) have been evacuated so far using 19 special evacuation flights, including 3 IAF aircraft, under Operation Sindhu. “14 OCI card-holders, 9 Nepali nationals, 4 Sri Lankan nationals and 1 Iranian spouse of an Indian national were also evacuated from Iran”, Jaiswal added.

Meanwhile, the two countries put the escalations to a halt with a US-brokered ceasefire deal.