The involvement of the Houthis of Yemen and the US in the Iran-Israel war stopped short of a nuclear apocalypse--but this was not entirely unexpected. Some saw this coming. Supporting Israel, the US went ahead and struck three key nuclear sites in Iran on the ninth day of the military aggression. In support of Iran, the Houthis read this as a "declaration of war" and called off their ceasefire with the US. This escalation was a result of the searing animosity between the arch rivals of West Asia--Iran, for its resistance to Western influence, and Israel, for the challenge to its hegemony.

So, Israel categorically intends to fracture Iran's nuclear capabilities. But what does this mean for the world at large to strike down nuclear facilities in acts of war--instead of pushing for a “no first use policy” like India? Waiel Awwad, Syria-born veteran international journalist and an expert on Middle East, in conversation with ANI, explained that Israel--a nuclear state, a state that is not a signatory to Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, that does not allow the mandatory inspection by the International Atomic Energy Agency, and has more than 90 nuclear warheads--attacks a country that is declared to have no nuclear bombs according to agencies, then “it's a clear indication that it is not the nuclear we are looking at,” but the regime in Iran that is targeted "on the pretext of the nuclear [weapons]," he said.

Why US wanted war?

It is widely reported that Israel is going through a situation internally. Does that necessitate Israel to engage in external aggression to the extent of targeting Iran in a predictable move? The conspicuously active involvement of the US in the Israel-Iran conflict points to a larger agenda. “Israelis themselves are against any kind of war, they don't want him [Netanyahu] to go for war. Even the public opinions in the US and Israel show that,” said Awwad, as he quoted former US President Bill Clinton from a recent interview: “Netanyahu has long wanted to fight Iran because that way, he can stay in office forever--he's been there for last 20 years.”

Awwad seconded this, adding that the Israeli Prime Minister is acting for his survival and to “serve his own political career.” Pertinently, he mentioned with reference to the US' economy and its dependence on arms trade: “Somebody put it for me, if the US does not go to war every 10 years, they will have a civil war inside the United States--look at their history.”

He emphasised that “If you are friendly with the United States, you would remain in their sphere of influence and you are safe. But the moment you start having your sovereign independence, you will be attacked, and that is what happened in Iran,” as he mentioned similar examples of Iraq and Libya.



