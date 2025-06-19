Iran finds itself entangled in an increasingly intense military confrontation with Israel, drawing close attention from countries around the world and especially the United States, which is weighing whether to join in. Read on to know more.

Iran finds itself entangled in an increasingly intense military confrontation with Israel, drawing close attention from countries around the world and especially the United States, which is weighing whether to join in. But very few people are aware that the founder of the Islamic regime in Iran has a deep connection with India. In fact, Ayatollah Ruhollah Musavi Khomenei -- the regime's founder and Iran's first Supreme Leader -- traces his roots to a village in northern India. In the early 19th century, Khomenei's grandfather, Syed Ahmed Musavi, was born in Kintoor village near Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh).

Musavi reached Iran in 1830s

Ahmed Musavi moved to Najaf city in Iraq and finally settled in Khomein city of Iran in 1834. He retained his title of "Hindi," that remains present in Iranian records, bearing a testament to his ancestry.

Musavi is said to be the inspiration for Khomenei's interest in spirituality, which eventually led to a revolution in the polity of Iran. Khomeini, the leader of the Islamic Revolution, topped the rule of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the pro-Western former Shah of Iran, in 1979, and established the Islamic Republic of Iran. Khomeini went on to become the first Supreme Leader of Iran -- the country's topmost political and religious position. Khomeini died in 1989.

Iran's second Supreme Leader

Khomeini was succeeded by Ali Khamenei, who doesn't have a direct relation with the former but was his close ally. He served as the President of Iran from 1981 to 1989. He was then elected the second Supreme Leader of Iran, a position he holds till date.

Iran Israel conflict intensifies

Roughly a week ago, Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran, targeting its nuclear facilities and killing many of its top-ranking military officials and nuclear scientists. In retaliation, Iran launched a barrage of missile attacks at the Jewish-majority nation as the conflict continues to intensify. In the Islamic Republic, more than 200 people have been killed and hundreds others injured, while two dozens have been killed and hundreds others wounded in Israel. But human rights groups say the death toll may be higher than reported.