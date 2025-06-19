WORLD
Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu escalated his rhetoric against Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing him as a "modern Hitler".
Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu escalated his rhetoric against Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing him as a "modern Hitler". Netanyahu asserted that Israel is working to create the conditions for regime change in the Islamic Republic.
"Cyrus freed the Jews, and today the Jewish state might free the Persians,” Netanyahu said during an interview on Israeli television, Times of Israel reports. “In the end, they have to rise up themselves, but we are creating the conditions,” the prime minister added. “And that’s why it could be consequential.”
While Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the "Operation Rising Lion" doesn't necessarily aim at a regime change in Iran, he hinted the ongoing military conflict could mark a historic turning point in the region. “We’re going to see a different Middle East, a reality we haven’t seen until now,” he said.
"It’s either us or them,” Netanyahu declared, adding that the Arab world has opened up to Israel. "And the threat we face now is Iran".
"Iran launched over 450 ballistic missiles in past six days"
Israel Defence Forces Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin on Thursday ,i.e., June 19, said that besides attacking a hospital in Beer Sheva, over the past six days, Iran launched over 450 ballistic missiles and hundreds of UAVs towards Israel.
"Early this morning, an Iranian ballistic missile directly hit the Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheva. This hospital serves over one million Israelis, including Bedouins, Jews, Christians, and Arabs alike," he said, adding that Iran targeting civilian centres with ballistic missiles is "no surprise to us".
"This is exactly why we cannot and we will not allow this regime to obtain nuclear weapons or expand its missile arsenal. And so we continue our operations, striking Iranian nuclear weapons facilities, missile launchers, and military sites," Defrin added.
